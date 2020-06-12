Bulawsky to chair MFA in Visual Art program

Lisa Bulawsky, professor of art, has been named chair of the Master of Fine Arts in Visual Art program in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1.

Bulawsky, who joined the faculty in 1996, is widely known for her works on paper and for temporary public projects that explore relationships between personal and cultural narratives. She currently serves as printmaking area coordinator in the Sam Fox School’s College of Art and Graduate School of Art and as director of the acclaimed printmaking workshop Island Press. Over the last year, she also chaired the Graduate Task Force, which shaped the school’s new graduate curriculum to be fully implemented in fall 2021.

“Lisa is a wonderful artist, a dedicated teacher and mentor,” said Carmon Colangelo, the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School. “Her work and teaching are rooted in printmaking’s democratic traditions while also pushing forward into new theoretical and technical expanses. I am proud to welcome her into this new role.”

Amy Hauft, director of the College of Art and Graduate School of Art, said, “Lisa centers the act of making within a rigorous —yet often playful — conceptual framework. One recent series pairs photos of world events with ‘accidental’ marks created as part of the printing process; another collaborative project employs a variety of media to explore the emotional effects of rising sea levels.

“As an artist, curator for Island Press, faculty member and native leader, Lisa has already had a significant impact on the culture of the Sam Fox School,” Hauft added. “I look forward to collaborating with her on the program and its future.”

Read more on the Sam Fox School website.