Cordell Institute receives Microsoft Fellowship grant

The Cordell Institute for Policy in Medicine & Law at Washington University in St. Louis has received a $100,000 grant from Microsoft Corp. to hire a fellow to work on the institute’s Cloud Civil Liberties Project.
The Cloud Civil Liberties Project’s goal is to advance the protection of civil liberties, including privacy and free expression, in the digital age. The Microsoft Fellow will be a key player in moving these conversations forward, assisting the Cordell Institute leadership and a national network of fellows in efforts to drive forward the conversation on civil liberties in the cloud.
The Cordell Institute’s mission is to pioneer an ethical data-driven future, to promote health and to protect people.
