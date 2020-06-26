Racial equity engagement sessions planned

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington University community is invited to participate in a series of engagement sessions this summer focused on racial equity and the steps we will take as a university to address systemic racism and the toll it has on our Black community in particular.

In his June 18 message to the university community, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin committed to creating opportunities for meaningful engagement and dialogue, creating a centered space for our Black community, and developing intentional spaces for our campus community to come together virtually for candid conversations about the action steps outlined in his message. These sessions will include:

STUDENTS

Designing Community Engagement Forum – July 7-8

Student town halls – Week of July 13

Student idea exchange – Week of July 20

Learn more on the Center for Diversity and Inclusion website

FACULTY AND STAFF

“What Does it Mean to Be Here, Now?” – July 8 and 9

“In St. Louis” series – dates and times in Learn@Work

Learn more on the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion website

Chancellor Martin also will be engaging with faculty through a variety of channels.

For a complete listing of events, visit the events calendar on the Diversity & Inclusion website. This page will be updated, so check back regularly.

For events on the Medical Campus, please visit the School of Medicine’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion calendar.