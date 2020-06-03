Registration open for Equalize 2020

Registration for Equalize 2020, a first-of-its-kind pitch competition designed to showcase female faculty startup founders, is underway. The event, which shifted to an online format, will take place June 25 on Zoom; it is free and open to any interested member of the entrepreneurship or innovation community.

Register or view more information here. The Office of Technology Management at Washington University in St. Louis and Osage University Partners are hosting Equalize 2020, which is presented by Millipore Sigma.