Registration open for Equalize 2020

Registration for Equalize 2020, a first-of-its-kind pitch competition designed to showcase female faculty startup founders, is underway. The event, which shifted to an online format, will take place June 25 on Zoom; it is free and open to any interested member of the entrepreneurship or innovation community.
Register or view more information here. The Office of Technology Management at Washington University in St. Louis and Osage University Partners are hosting Equalize 2020, which is presented by Millipore Sigma.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.