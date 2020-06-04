University among top 100 granted patents

Washington University in St. Louis again was ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide granted U.S. patents in 2019, according to a report compiled by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Association.

The information in the report is based on data obtained from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and the rankings are based upon the number of utility patents granted in the 2019 calendar year. Washington University tied for 61st place, with a total of 45 patents granted last year.

The organizations released the report June 2 on Ingenta, where the NAI publishes its multidisciplinary journal, Technology & Innovation.