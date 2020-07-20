Obituary: Cindy Lynn Norman, longtime Brown School staff member, 50

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Cindy Lynn Norman, business office operations supervisor at the Brown School, died in her sleep Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was 50.

Norman worked at Washington University in St. Louis for 26 years, 19 of those at the Brown School.

Her first role at the university began in 1994, when she worked in accounting in the Department of Pediatrics at the School of Medicine.

“Those of us who worked with her will remember her smile, kindness and positive attitude,” said Mary McKay, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School. “Cindy will be greatly missed, and we are so grateful for all of her contributions to our school.”

Norman’s daughter, Brittany Declue, is an accounting assistant in biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Norman is also survived by her mother, Sharon Norman; son, Alexander Swyers; grandchildren Chloe, Elijah and Khari DeClue; brother Delmar “Rusty” Norman; and sister Debbie (Bennett) Howe.

A visitation and funeral were held July 19 in St. Louis. Donations in Norman’s memory may be made to the Animal Protective Association adoption center of Missouri.

To read more about her life, visit the family’s obituary online.