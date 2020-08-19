Five physician-scientists named inaugural Dean’s Scholars

The newly formed Division of Physician-Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has selected five physicians for its inaugural Dean’s Scholar Program, which provides up to two years of financial support and mentorship to aspiring, early-career physician-scientists, along with dedicated time for conducting laboratory research.

The program represents one of the division’s first major efforts to address a nationwide shortage of physician-scientists by nurturing the career development of physicians who treat patients but also want to pursue laboratory-based biomedical research.

“Our Dean’s Scholars have distinguished themselves as impressive MDs who also show exceptional talent and career promise in basic scientific research,” said David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, the George and Carol Bauer Dean of the School of Medicine, and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor. “By supporting their success as physician-scientists, the medical school is reaffirming its legacy as a leader in developing, nurturing and producing influential physician-researchers.”

Read more on the School of Medicine site.