Jones joins board of Catholic Charities of St. Louis

Louis Damani Jones, an incoming student at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed to the board of directors of Catholic Charities of St. Louis. A research assistant with the Center for Social Development, Jones works within the center’s Financial Capability and Asset Building Initiative.

As a 2020 Gephardt Fellow, he also will serve on the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement’s Engage Democracy team.

Established in 1912 to serve the 11 counties of the St. Louis Archdiocese, Catholic Charities of St. Louis is a federation of eight agencies assisting people in need, especially those who are poor and vulnerable; working to improve social conditions for all; and calling members of the church and community to do the same.