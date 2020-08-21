Loomis wins American Chemical Society’s 2020 Saint Louis Award

Richard Loomis, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the American Chemical Society’s 2020 Saint Louis Section Award.

Loomis is working to develop high-quality semiconductor nanomaterials for efficient photogeneration of charges that can be transported over large distances. His research group has focused on characterizing the quantum mechanics of photogenerated electrons, holes and one-dimensional excitons within semiconductor quantum wires.

About Loomis’ quantum wires discoveries, the award jury noted: “These results are truly astonishing as they reveal that the quantum nature of the excitons can span over macroscopic distances. These findings will have major impact on nanoelectronic device architectures and significant enhancements to the efficiencies of semiconductor photovoltaic devices.”

Loomis has a passion for teaching and also has served as the director of graduate studies in chemistry since 2000. He joined Washington University in 1998.

The Saint Louis Section Award is presented to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the profession of chemistry and demonstrated potential to further the advancement of the chemical profession. Read more on the chemical society’s website.