AAMC honors writing of Medical Public Affairs staffers

Three staff members in Medical Public Affairs at Washington University School of Medicine have received writing awards in an annual national competition sponsored by the Group on Institutional Advancement of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Kristina Sauerwein, a senior medical science writer, received the top honor, a gold Robert G. Fenley Writing Award for general staff writing; Tamara Bhandari, a senior medical science writer, received a bronze in the news releases category; and Elizabethe Holland Durando, director of medical news and the Record’s medical editor, received an honorable mention in general staff writing.

Read more about their work on the School of Medicine site.