Baldridge named infectious diseases investigator

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Megan Baldridge, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an Investigator in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund.

Each awardee receives $500,000 over five years to support research projects that hold the potential to significantly advance understanding of how pathogens interact with the human body and how health is maintained.

Baldridge studies norovirus, rotavirus and astrovirus — highly infectious intestinal viruses that are major causes of diarrhea worldwide, especially in young children. Little is known about how these viruses get inside cells.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.