Flags planted in honor of victims of 9/11

In honor of the 19th anniversary of 9/11, members of the Washington University in St. Louis College Republicans will plant 2,977 flags — one for each victim of the deadly attacks — on Mudd Field on the Danforth Campus.

Matias Mayesh, president of the College Republicans, said the tradition —now in its seventh year — serves as a solemn tribute to those who lost their lives, their loved ones and the heroes who stepped up to save others.

“At a time when we are all separated and isolated from friends, colleagues and loved ones, a tradition such as this brings us all together as we honor those who lost their lives 19 years ago,” said Mayesh, a junior in Arts & Sciences. “Some of us were alive when the attacks occurred; some were not yet born. But none of us can forget what happened that day.”

Washington University also will lower the American flag over Brookings Hall and ring the bells of Graham Chapel 19 times at 9:28 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, to mark the moment the north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.