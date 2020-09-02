Two Olin faculty win scholarship awards

Two Olin Business School faculty members received honors at the Indian School of Business’ Centre for Analytical Finance summer conference Aug. 12-14.
Janis Skrastins received the “Best Paper Award” for his study about suppliers exposed to natural disasters passing along their resulting price shock. The prize was $2,500.
Radhakrishnan Gopalan received the “Best Discussant Award,” worth $1,000. He was the discussant/host of the second panel of the conference, “Reliance on External Assurance in Regulatory Monitoring.”
