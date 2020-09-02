Two Olin faculty win scholarship awards

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Two Olin Business School faculty members received honors at the Indian School of Business’ Centre for Analytical Finance summer conference Aug. 12-14.

Janis Skrastins received the “Best Paper Award” for his study about suppliers exposed to natural disasters passing along their resulting price shock. The prize was $2,500.

Radhakrishnan Gopalan received the “Best Discussant Award,” worth $1,000. He was the discussant/host of the second panel of the conference, “Reliance on External Assurance in Regulatory Monitoring.”