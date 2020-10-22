Electronics recycling drives, bulb swaps planned

The Office of Sustainability is holding electronics recycling drives and lightbulb swaps on both the Danforth and Medical campuses.

The Medical Campus drive will take place from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 in the food truck circle, while the Danforth Campus one will be held at the same time on Nov. 5 outside Knight and Bauer halls. RSVPs are requested. Learn more on the events section of the sustainability website.