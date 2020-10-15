Maddox selected as American College of Cardiology trustee

Thomas M. Maddox, MD, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been selected to serve as a trustee of the American College of Cardiology, an international professional society for cardiovascular care providers. He will serve a three-year term on the board of trustees beginning in April.
Also executive director of the Healthcare Innovation Lab at BJC HealthCare and Washington University School of Medicine, Maddox is a leader in research and development of innovative health-care delivery models, including the use of big data and technology to improve health for individuals and communities. Read more on the School of Medicine site.
