Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

The Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award recognizes members of the university community who exemplify service and engagement with the St. Louis region. Honorees include alumni, employees, retirees, students and volunteers. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. Learn more on the Gephardt Institute site.
