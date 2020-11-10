Public safety survey closes Nov. 16

Washington University’s Public Safety Committee invites faculty, staff, and students to share their perspectives regarding public safety on and around the Danforth Campus.
Recently, a survey was sent to students, faculty and staff. Responses from it will be kept confidential and will be used to shape recommendations that the committee makes to university leadership. The survey closes Monday, Nov. 16. Access it here.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.