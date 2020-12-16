Chaudhuri receives V Scholar Award

Aadel A. Chaudhuri, MD, PhD, assistant professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the V Scholar Award from the V Foundation for Cancer Research. This prestigious award supports young tenure-track faculty early in their careers by providing them with $200,000 over two years to support their cancer research.

Chaudhuri, who has joint appointments in genetics and in computer science and engineering, treats patients at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine. His laboratory focuses on applying translational genomic technologies to predict which cancer patients are likely to respond well to their cancer treatments. The laboratory has a special focus on liquid biopsy, cell-free DNA analysis, which aims to one day allow physicians to identify such patients early by analyzing their blood, using advanced technologies.

With the V Scholar Award, Chaudhuri’s lab plans to develop new liquid biopsy technology applied to cell-free DNA. The award will focus on melanoma treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Originally published by the School of Medicine