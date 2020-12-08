Lee named co-director of Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity

Hedwig Lee, professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named co-director of the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE²) at the university. Lee had served as one of the center’s associate directors since its beginning in 2019.

“Hedy is a prolific researcher, a nationally renowned scholar and a proven leader,” said CRE² founding director Adrienne Davis, vice provost and the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law. “She has the vision and the energy to rapidly scale up our work in research and policy as well as our engagement in the community.”

Lee said the center is a vital catalyst for collaboration for the 200-plus Danforth and Medical campus faculty studying issues related to race and ethnicity. CRE² provides research grants and encourages interdisciplinary scholarship through initiatives like CRE² research workshop groups, faculty fellowships and academic courses.

“I would like to continue to build upon the momentum that has been created to prioritize, amplify and support the world-class research being conducted on race and ethnicity across the university in both the Danforth and Medical campuses,” Lee said.