Psychonomic Society recognizes Zacks with Mid-career Award

Jeffrey Zacks, associate chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences, and of radiology at the School of Medicine, received the Mid-career Award from the Psychonomic Society.

Zacks studies perception and cognition at Washington University in St. Louis using behavioral experiments, functional MRI, computational modeling and testing of neurological patients.

The Psychonomic Society is the preeminent society for the experimental study of cognition. Founded nearly 60 years ago, the society has more than 4,300 scientists. Its Mid-career Award is given for exceptional contributions to the fields of experimental and cognitive psychology and related areas by individuals in the middle of their careers.