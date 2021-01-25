Using machine learning to better understand elbow injury

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Musculoskeletal Research Center at Washington University School of Medicine has given Spencer Lake, associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, a one-year $40,000 grant.

The grant will fund a project aimed at using machine learning to give cellular resolution to non-invasive imaging techniques in traumatic elbow injuries. These injuries, such as dislocation or fracture, can lead to long-term loss of motion and other problems, which are not well understood.

Read more on the engineering website.