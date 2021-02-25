Journal names Kouvelis editor-in-chief

Kouvelis

Panos Kouvelis, director of The Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation and the Emerson Distinguished Professor of Operations and Manufacturing Management at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed editor-in-chief of Foundations and Trends in Technology, Information and Operations Management.

The appointment becomes effective next Jan. 1. The current editors of the 16-year-old journal are Uday Karmarkar and Charles Corbett, of the University of California, Los Angeles’ Anderson School of Management.

Kouvelis has been a member of the editorial review board at the journal, among various editorial roles on nine journals in and around the supply chain field.