An receives grant to study egg consumption

Ruopeng An, assistant professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a $90,000 three-year grant from the Egg Nutrition Center for a project titled “Influence of Whole Egg Consumption on Diet Quality and Cognitive Function among U.S. Older Adults.”
An’s work assesses socioeconomic determinants and policies that impact individuals’ dietary behavior, physical activity, sedentary lifestyle, and obesity in children, adults and people living with a disability.
