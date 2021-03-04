Levy awarded NOMA Foundation Fellowship

Theodore “Teddy” Levy, a Chancellor’s Graduate Fellow and dual-degree candidate in architecture and urban design at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a 2021 Foundation Fellow by the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA).

Levy

Launched in 2020, the fellowships aim to increase the number of minority architects by providing underrepresented students with mentorship and professional experience. All fellows receive a stipend as well as an eight-week full- or part-time internship, which can be completed in-person or virtually. Fellows are eligible for an additional licensure stipend if they become a licensed architect within five years of completing the NOMA fellowship.

Levy, who earned his undergraduate degree from Morgan State University in Baltimore, is one of 10 architecture students, all of whom attended historically Black colleges and universities, selected as part of the 2021 class. He is interning with Robert A.M. Stern Architects in New York. The 300-person firm, also known as RAMSA, has worked with a wide range of educational and institutional clients, including the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and Harvard Law School.

“I look forward to growing from the research experience and sharing the efforts with my peers and the NOMA family,” Levy told Archinect, which first reported the fellowships. “I wish to use architecture to imagine a more equitable future.”