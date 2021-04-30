THE RECORD

Parker receives geochemistry association award

Kimberly Parker, assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the Ebelmen Award from the International Association of GeoChemistry.

Kimberly Parker headshot
Parker

Parker researches organic chemistry in the natural world as well as engineered systems. Her lab has focused on the fate of pesticides in the ecosystem; the complex chemical reactions during hydraulic fracturing; and other chemistry related to water qualitiy, agriculture and energy.

The Ebelmen Award is given to a geochemist younger than 35 who is of high merit and outstanding promise.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

New promotional product licensees named

Help celebrate 2021 graduates

Students invited to apply to be a Faith in the Vaccine Ambassador

Notables

Parker receives geochemistry association award

Limbrick appointed to St. Louis Regional Health Commission

Deeds appointed interim vice provost and university librarian

Obituaries

William M. Boothby, professor emeritus of mathematics, 102

Larry J. Johnson, longtime employee in environmental health, 68

Charles J. Kilo, professor of clinical medicine, 94

Research Wire

Researchers to study impact of IBD meds on COVID vaccine

Plant sex chromosomes defy evolutionary models

Olin-Brookings initiative to address opioid epidemic

The View From Here

4.26.21

4.12.21

4.5.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20