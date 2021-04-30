Parker receives geochemistry association award

Kimberly Parker, assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the Ebelmen Award from the International Association of GeoChemistry.

Parker

Parker researches organic chemistry in the natural world as well as engineered systems. Her lab has focused on the fate of pesticides in the ecosystem; the complex chemical reactions during hydraulic fracturing; and other chemistry related to water qualitiy, agriculture and energy.

The Ebelmen Award is given to a geochemist younger than 35 who is of high merit and outstanding promise.

Read more on the engineering website.