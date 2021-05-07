Bose, Meacham receive Defense Department grant

Bose

Arpita Bose and Mark Meacham at Washington University in St. Louis have received the university’s first Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

The three-year $600,000 award is among $10.2 million the department awarded to 17 collaborative teams in 37 states and U.S. territories. The program is designed to strengthen the basic research infrastructure at institutions of higher education in underutilized states and territories and to introduce potential researchers to the DOD’s research challenges and research ecosystem.

Meacham

Bose, assistant professor of biology in Arts & Sciences, and Meacham, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, will combine their expertise to understand extracellular electron uptake in bacteria using a combination of acoustic microfluidics and microscale electrochemistry.

