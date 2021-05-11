THE RECORD

Doctorate program in University College being phased out

Washington University in St. Louis will end its Doctor of Liberal Arts (DLA) program in University College, administrators announced this week. Enrolled students will have until the end of the spring 2025 semester to finish coursework and through the spring 2027 semester to complete their thesis projects.

Over the past two years, the university has been reimagining University College to focus on the needs of adult learners in the St. Louis region. While a focus on liberal arts learning will remain, the DLA program does not align with future plans, explained Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor for civic affairs and strategic planning, and Provost Beverly Wendland. 

Learn more on the University College website

