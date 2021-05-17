Gordon study on childhood malnutrition honored for its impact

Gordon

The Clinical Research Forum, a nonprofit association of top clinical research experts from the nation’s leading academic health centers, has awarded an international interdisciplinary team led by Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, a Distinguished Clinical Research Achievement Award for his study “Integrating Global Health with the Microbiome.” The honor recognizes studies’ creativity, innovation and novel approaches that demonstrate immediate impact on the health and well-being of patients.

The team led by Gordon — director of the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and the Dr. Robert J. Glaser Distinguished University Professor — was composed of members of his group and a group led by Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research in Bangladesh.

