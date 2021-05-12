THE RECORD

WashU ranked among ‘best employers for diversity’

By Kelly Wiese Niemeyer

Washington University in St. Louis was ranked 12th among hundreds of large and midsized companies on Forbes’ fourth annual list of “America’s Best Employers For Diversity.”

Ridgley Hall-Brookings archway
(Photo: James Byard/Washington University)

The rankings are compiled based on data from market research company Statista’s
anonymous surveys of 50,000 people working at companies with 1,000 or more employees. Respondents rated their organizations based on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality as well as general diversity. The final rankings include those that were most recommended and also have diverse boards and executives and pro-active diversity and inclusion initiatives.

The university was the top-ranked such employer in Missouri and is the third-oldest organization among the top 20.

“The Forbes ranking is a welcome recognition of the progress we’ve made in our diversity, equity and inclusion work,” said Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor for civic affairs and strategic planning. “We are eager to build on this momentum as we continue our efforts to ensure all our employees feel like valued members of the university community.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Doctorate program in University College being phased out

HR offers class for staff on effective habits

Student move-out donation drive underway

Notables

WashU ranked among ‘best employers for diversity’

Wilder wins 2021 Quatrano Prize

Ludwig wins 2021 Spector Prize

Obituaries

Michael E. Hughes, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine, 41

Michael Friedlander, professor emeritus of physics, 92

William M. Boothby, professor emeritus of mathematics, 102

Research Wire

Researchers win NIH grant

Bose, Meacham receive Defense Department grant

Fournier to study dynamics of fast chemical reactions

The View From Here

4.26.21

4.12.21

4.5.21

Washington People

Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20