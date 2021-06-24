THE RECORD

NASA funds Chakrabarty, Martin atmospheric data research

Each received portion of $19.5 million earmarked for analysis, modeling

By Brandie Jefferson

NASA has selected proposals from two researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis for funding as part of its Atmospheric Composition Campaign Data Analysis and Modeling program. 

Headshots of Rajan Chakrabarty and Randall Martin
Chakrabarty (left) and Martin

Rajan Chakrabarty, associate professor, and Randall Martin, the Raymond R. Tucker Distinguished Professor, both of energy, environmental and chemical engineering, have been awarded more than $500,000 each for atmospheric data research.

The program supports analysis and modeling of NASA-supported airborne data. The call for proposals yielded 91 submissions, and 31 were selected to receive part of approximately $19.5 million over three years.

Read more on the engineering website.

