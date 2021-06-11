Phillips wins 2021 Jackson Poetry Prize

Poets & Writers has awarded the 2021 Jackson Poetry Prize to Carl Phillips, professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. Endowed by philanthropists John and Susan Jackson, the annual prize carries a monetary award of $75,000 and aims to provide poets with the time and encouragement to write.
Phillips, the author of 15 books of poetry, was selected by a jury of three poets — Jericho Brown, Carolyn Forché and Juan Felipe Herrera — from a group of 19 nominees. In their citation, the judges praised Phillips for producing “poems that sustain our contemplation, disrupt our complacencies, and leave us changed.”
Founded in 1970, Poets & Writers is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization serving creative writers. The group will honor Phillips with a virtual celebration on June 29. For more information, visit pw.org.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.