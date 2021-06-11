THE RECORD

Phillips wins 2021 Jackson Poetry Prize

Phillips (Photo: Reston Allen)

Poets & Writers has awarded the 2021 Jackson Poetry Prize to Carl Phillips, professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. Endowed by philanthropists John and Susan Jackson, the annual prize carries a monetary award of $75,000 and aims to provide poets with the time and encouragement to write.

Phillips, the author of 15 books of poetry, was selected by a jury of three poets — Jericho Brown, Carolyn Forché and Juan Felipe Herrera — from a group of 19 nominees. In their citation, the judges praised Phillips for producing “poems that sustain our contemplation, disrupt our complacencies, and leave us changed.”

Founded in 1970, Poets & Writers is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization serving creative writers. The group will honor Phillips with a virtual celebration on June 29. For more information, visit pw.org.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Virtual celebration planned for Davis

Outdoor BearFit classes now available

Open parking in effect

Notables

Phillips wins 2021 Jackson Poetry Prize

Big Ideas Competition winners announced

Physics student earns science fellowship

Obituaries

John Turk, endowed professor of endocrinology, 73

Obituary: David Patterson Silver Wolf, associate professor, 57

Michael E. Hughes, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine, 41

Research Wire

NIH awards Brent nearly $2M

Kommagani receives NIH grant

Vahey receives NIH grant

The View From Here

The View From Here 5.17.21

4.26.21

4.12.21

Washington People

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20