Researcher receives NIH funding for zebrafish work

Lilianna Solnica-Krezel, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Developmental Biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a five-year $3.36 million renewal grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for her project “Inductive and Morphogenetic Processes Shaping the Zebrafish Embryonic Axes.”

