THE RECORD

Thakor receives lifetime achievement award

By Jill Young Miller

Anjan Thakor, John E. Simon Professor of Finance at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a lifetime achievement award from the Financial Intermediation Research Society (FIRS) for his contributions to financial intermediation research.

Thakor

FIRS is a global society of research scholars dedicated to stimulating, promoting and disseminating research on topics relating to financial intermediation. The society’s main goal is to provide a worldwide forum for those interested in financial intermediation and related topics.

FIRS seeks to bridge gaps that exist in the flow of ideas across different continents. It encourages bringing scholars in emerging markets into the mainstream of financial research.

Thakor delivered the keynote address at the 15th annual FIRS Conference this month.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Virtual celebration planned for Davis

Outdoor BearFit classes now available

Open parking in effect

Notables

Iannotti speaks during UN nutrition event

Thakor receives lifetime achievement award

Lee selected as HistoryMakers ambassador

Obituaries

Mark Franklin, former professor of engineering, 81

Wallace Diboll, former professor of mechanical engineering, 97

John Turk, endowed professor of endocrinology, 73

Research Wire

Landry wins research fellowship

Mathematician wins NSF grant

Google supports Agonafer’s data center cooling tech

The View From Here

5.17.21

4.26.21

4.12.21

Washington People

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20