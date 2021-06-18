Thakor receives lifetime achievement award

Anjan Thakor, John E. Simon Professor of Finance at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a lifetime achievement award from the Financial Intermediation Research Society (FIRS) for his contributions to financial intermediation research.

Thakor

FIRS is a global society of research scholars dedicated to stimulating, promoting and disseminating research on topics relating to financial intermediation. The society’s main goal is to provide a worldwide forum for those interested in financial intermediation and related topics.

FIRS seeks to bridge gaps that exist in the flow of ideas across different continents. It encourages bringing scholars in emerging markets into the mainstream of financial research.

Thakor delivered the keynote address at the 15th annual FIRS Conference this month.