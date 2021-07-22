THE RECORD

Cell Biology & Physiology names Stewart vice chair

Sheila Stewart, MD, PhD
Stewart

The Department of Cell Biology & Physiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has named Sheila Stewart, the Gerty Cori Professor of Cell Biology & Physiology, to the newly created position of vice chair. Stewart stepped into the role July 1.

As vice chair, Stewart will work with David Piston, the Edward Mallinckrodt Professor and head of the department, and others to help develop a strategic plan for the department. She will lead an effort to develop strategies and programs to support the professional and personal development of the department’s trainees, as well as to enhance faculty recruitment and professional development.

As a cancer biologist, Stewart studies how the noncancerous cells, known as the stroma, in tumors promote the development of cancer. 

Read more on the School of Medicine site.

