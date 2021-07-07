THE RECORD

Kemper Art Museum wins $75,000 grant from Andy Warhol Foundation

Nicole Miller, "Transition." (Installation view, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, February 2020)

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis has received a $75,000 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc. to support a major new installation by artist Nicole Miller.

A core aspect of Miller’s practice is working with young people, especially youth of color, in ways that showcase their humanity and complexity. The new installation builds on such recent video projects as “Athens, California” (2016) and “To the Stars” (2019), both of which examine how societal pressures and the violence of racism shape the experiences of youth growing up in the United States, including how they are perceived by others. 

Miller’s installation will debut in spring 2022 in the Kemper Art Museum’s Garen Gallery. “Nicole Miller” is organized for the Kemper Art Museum by Meredith Malone, curator.

Read more about the grant and installation on the museum website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Chancellor marks Workday’s launch July 1

University joins amicus brief on international student training

Reminder: Workday self-service training available

Notables

Kemper Art Museum wins $75,000 grant from Andy Warhol Foundation

Acree appointed interim co-director of race, equity center

Payne elected fellow of international informatics academy

Obituaries

Regina Abel, occupational therapy instructor, 70

Leslie Laskey, professor emeritus of architecture, 99

Mark Franklin, former professor of engineering, 81

Research Wire

Ching, Sinopoli to study brain dynamics, learning

Developmental biologist receives NIH grant

Researcher receives NIH funding for zebrafish work

The View From Here

7.7.21

5.17.21

4.26.21

Washington People

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20