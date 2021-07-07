Kemper Art Museum wins $75,000 grant from Andy Warhol Foundation

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis has received a $75,000 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc. to support a major new installation by artist Nicole Miller.

A core aspect of Miller’s practice is working with young people, especially youth of color, in ways that showcase their humanity and complexity. The new installation builds on such recent video projects as “Athens, California” (2016) and “To the Stars” (2019), both of which examine how societal pressures and the violence of racism shape the experiences of youth growing up in the United States, including how they are perceived by others.

Miller’s installation will debut in spring 2022 in the Kemper Art Museum’s Garen Gallery. “Nicole Miller” is organized for the Kemper Art Museum by Meredith Malone, curator.

Read more about the grant and installation on the museum website.