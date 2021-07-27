THE RECORD

Krawczynski to examine role of water in volcanoes, Earth’s evolution

By Shawn Ballard

Michael J. Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation for his project “The Evolution of Super-Hydrous Magmas in the Earth’s Crust.”

Krawczynski
Krawczynski

Krawczynski will apply experimental petrology, thermodynamics and volcanology to explore how volcanoes work — especially how water affects the evolution of volcanoes and their behavior.

A major part of Krawczynski’s work will be in developing new methods for estimating the amount of water in Earth’s lower crust, a critical factor in volcano volatility. This study also will be the first to experimentally determine geochemical pathways for the evolution of super-hydrous magmas in the deep crust.

“The most exciting aspect of this work is understanding the role of water in building the continental crust, which is a unique aspect of Earth, and is a major unexplained thing about the evolution of our planet,” Krawczynski said.

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.

Shiveluch
Washington University researchers brave harsh conditions on the Kamchatka Peninsula in northeastern Russia because understanding what makes the Shiveluch volcano tick could help them understand the global water cycle and gain insights into the plumbing systems of other volcanoes. (Photo: Michael Krawczynski)

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University offers new bachelor’s degree in data science

Update on international travel for fall semester

Chancellor marks Workday’s launch July 1

Notables

Wanzo wins Eisner Award, Hatfield Book Prize

Moeller wins Heyrovsky Prize for electrochemistry

Epps testifies before Supreme Court commission

Obituaries

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music, 95

Regina Abel, occupational therapy instructor, 70

Research Wire

Krawczynski to examine role of water in volcanoes, Earth’s evolution

Yang to study two-dimensional quantum materials

Moon to engineer microbes to control heat production

The View From Here

7.7.21

5.17.21

4.26.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20