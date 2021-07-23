University offers new bachelor’s degree in data science

Careers in data science are among the most in-demand in today’s world, yet there are more jobs available than qualified individuals to fill them. The McKelvey School of Engineering and the College of Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis are now offering a bachelor’s degree in data science to help meet this growing need.

The program is a collaboration between the Department of Computer Science & Engineering in McKelvey Engineering and the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in Arts & Sciences. Core faculty who will oversee the program include Marion Neumann, senior lecturer in computer science and engineering; Ron Cytron, professor of computer science and engineering; José E. Figueroa-López, professor of mathematics and statistics and director of undergraduate studies, and Soumendra Lahiri, the Stanley A. Sawyer Professor in Mathematics and Statistics.

Students interested in the bachelor’s degree program will apply to and be admitted through either Arts & Sciences or McKelvey Engineering, respective to the intent to earn a bachelor of arts degree in data science from Arts & Sciences or a bachelor of science degree in data science from McKelvey Engineering. Students from any school may study data science as a second major through McKelvey Engineering.

Read more on the engineering website.