THE RECORD

University offers new bachelor’s degree in data science

By Beth Miller

Careers in data science are among the most in-demand in today’s world, yet there are more jobs available than qualified individuals to fill them. The McKelvey School of Engineering and the College of Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis are now offering a bachelor’s degree in data science to help meet this growing need. 

The program is a collaboration between the Department of Computer Science & Engineering in McKelvey Engineering and the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in Arts & Sciences. Core faculty who will oversee the program include Marion Neumann, senior lecturer in computer science and engineering; Ron Cytron, professor of computer science and engineering; José E. Figueroa-López, professor of mathematics and statistics and director of undergraduate studies, and Soumendra Lahiri, the Stanley A. Sawyer Professor in Mathematics and Statistics.

Students interested in the bachelor’s degree program will apply to and be admitted through either Arts & Sciences or McKelvey Engineering, respective to the intent to earn a bachelor of arts degree in data science from Arts & Sciences or a bachelor of science degree in data science from McKelvey Engineering. Students from any school may study data science as a second major through McKelvey Engineering.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University offers new bachelor’s degree in data science

Update on international travel for fall semester

Chancellor marks Workday’s launch July 1

Notables

Sinclair named fellow of Society for Political Methodology

Cell Biology & Physiology names Stewart vice chair

Wingfield receives career award

Obituaries

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music, 95

Regina Abel, occupational therapy instructor, 70

Research Wire

Moon to engineer microbes to control heat production

MRI’s magnetic field affects focused ultrasound technology

Researcher wins funding toward treating multiple myeloma

The View From Here

7.7.21

5.17.21

4.26.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20