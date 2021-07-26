THE RECORD

Yang to study two-dimensional quantum materials

Li Yang
Yang

Li Yang, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a three-year $375,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for his project titled “Doping Effects on Excited-State Properties of Two-Dimensional Moiré Crystals.”

Yang will explore novel many-electron interactions and optical properties of two-dimensional moiré crystals, a family of emerging quantum materials formed by stacking two atomic layers with a twisting angle.

The project aims at tuning electronic and photonic properties of artificial moiré crystals and realizing the “programmable” quantum emitters that are fundamental elements for quantum-information and quantum-sensor applications.

This award also supports training and education for graduate and undergraduate students. Yang plans to use some of the funding to develop a simulation-based condensed-matter physics course for undergraduates.

Learn more on the NSF research portal website.

