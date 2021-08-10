THE RECORD

Pakrasi to work on positive farming effort

Himadri Pakrasi
Pakrasi

Himadri Pakrasi, the George William and Irene Koechig Freiberg Professor in biology in Arts & Sciences, received a $75,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to support greenhouse gas reduction initiatives.

Pakrasi is using the funding to help organize a series of soil carbon positive farming workshops being held this year. The workshops bring together stakeholders from the U.S.D.A., the U.S. Department of Energy, several academic institutions and various large industrial organizations. They are part of a larger effort to understand and address issues related to climate solutions by 2030. The group’s ultimate goal is to create net-zero carbon economies in the United States and globally.

