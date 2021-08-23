Softball, intramural fields to be renovated

The Washington University in St. Louis Department of Athletics and Recreation has announced a construction project that will renovate the varsity softball and intramural (IM) field on South Campus.
The multimillion-dollar project will maximize team competition and training opportunities for the varsity softball program. The renovation also includes the adjacent IM field. Upgrading both spaces will result in a first-class experience for all students through their participation in intercollegiate athletics and recreation.
