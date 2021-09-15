THE RECORD

Engineering energy loss provides new features for light absorption

'Loss is ubiquitous in nature, and by better understanding it, we make it more useful'

Rendering of two coupled resonators
Lan Yang and her team have made a discovery that brings new insight to how to exploit different kinds of losses to manipulate an open physical system. (Image: Yang lab)

Natural and manmade physical structures all lose energy, and scientists work hard to eliminate that loss or compensate for it. Optical and photonic devices lose energy through light scattering, radiation or material absorption. In some situations, however, intentionally yet carefully designing loss in open optical devices and systems can lead to unconventional physical phenomena, which inspire novel methods for optical control and engineering.

Lan Yang photo
Yang

Lan Yang, the Edwin H. & Florence G. Skinner Professor in electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, along with a team that includes A. Douglas Stone and his lab at Yale University, uncovered new approaches to manipulating light absorption.

The work was published Sept. 9 in the journal Science. Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Whittemore House reopens for lunch

New programs to help faculty transition back to the classroom

Emergency communication system to be tested Sept. 15

Notables

Hayes named interim vice dean of graduate education

Mamah receives mental health award

Bergom elected councilor-at-large for radiation society

Obituaries

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Research Wire

Engineering energy loss provides new features for light absorption

Chen receives Stein Innovation Award

Yoo wins research grants

The View From Here

9.13.21

8.25.21

8.18.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20