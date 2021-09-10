Study on WashU partnerships in China wins 2020 Best Article Award

The China Journal of Social Work announced the 2020 Best Article Award, honoring a study by an international team of scholars that includes Center for Social Development (CSD) affiliates Michael Sherraden, Li Zou, Suo Deng, Jin Huang, Margaret Sherraden, and Nancy Morrow-Howell, as well as Shanti Khinduka, former dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Given annually by the journal’s editorial committee, the award recognizes the best article published in the prior calendar year. In bestowing the award, the committee cited the study’s “originality, the significance of its findings, and the theoretical contributions to social work in China.”

“We are delighted to accept this award from the China Journal of Social Work, which continues to set the highest standards for social work scholarship in China,” said Michael Sherraden, the study’s lead author. He is the George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor and the founding director of CSD at the Brown School.

Learn more on the CSD website.