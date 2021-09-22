Tolman named vice dean in Arts & Sciences

William B. Tolman has been appointed vice dean of research and entrepreneurship in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Feng Sheng Hu, dean of the Faculty of Arts & Sciences. Tolman is the William Greenleaf Eliot Professor of Chemistry.

Tolman in his lab

This expanded version of Tolman’s previous role, which went into effect July 1, will create more support for research initiatives and also brings a new focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Going forward, Tolman will support faculty in the translation, commercialization and public dissemination of research, scholarship and creative practice. He also will continue efforts to elevate the research enterprise of Arts & Sciences, including serving as a resource for faculty as they identify funding opportunities, develop competitive grant proposals and advance their scholarship.

