Holobough Honors celebrates service to LGBTQIA* communities

The Holobaugh Honors will celebrate Washington University in St. Louis community members for their advocacy for and service to LGBTQIA* communities.
Honorees are undergraduate students Ranen Miao, Marc Ridgell, Lawton Blanchard, Braxton Sizemore and Mia Hamernik; Carter Scott, a student at the School of Medicine; Savanah Low, a student at the Brown School, and Elizabeth Fuchs, assistant professor at the Brown School.
Holobaugh Honors recognizes many forms of LGBTQIA* leadership, including artistic expression, activism, academic exploration and dedication to education.
The annual James M. Holobaugh Honors ceremony will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Umrath Hall Lounge.
