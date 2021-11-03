THE RECORD

Holobough Honors celebrates service to LGBTQIA* communities

By Diane Toroian Keaggy

The Holobaugh Honors will celebrate Washington University in St. Louis community members for their advocacy for and service to LGBTQIA* communities. 

Honorees are undergraduate students Ranen Miao, Marc Ridgell, Lawton Blanchard, Braxton Sizemore and Mia Hamernik; Carter Scott, a student at the School of Medicine; Savanah Low, a student at the Brown School, and Elizabeth Fuchs, assistant professor at the Brown School. 

Holobaugh Honors recognizes many forms of LGBTQIA* leadership, including artistic expression, activism, academic exploration and dedication to education.

The annual James M. Holobaugh Honors ceremony will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Umrath Hall Lounge.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WUPD accepting public comments during reaccreditation process

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1

Parking offers update

Notables

Holobough Honors celebrates service to LGBTQIA* communities

Sam Fox School students win NOMA competition

Seven faculty honored with Emerson teaching awards

Obituaries

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Research Wire

Cho receives NIH grants

Zavareh wins NSF grant

Yoshino receives NIH grant to study kidney diseases

The View From Here

11.01.21

10.25.21

10.11.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20