Metzger named Open Door Awards honoree

Molly Metzger, senior lecturer at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named one of this year’s Hedy Epstein Memorial Open Door Awards honorees by the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council (EHOC).

Presented annually, EHOC’s Open Door Awards recognize individuals, organizations or businesses that are helping to open doors and further fair housing in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Metzger’s work focuses on local, state and federal housing policies, examining how these policies often reproduce patterns of segregation and inequality. She strives to build and share research with a host of community partners to move housing policy toward the goals of racial equity and economic justice.