THE RECORD

Metzger named Open Door Awards honoree

Metzger

Molly Metzger, senior lecturer at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named one of this year’s Hedy Epstein Memorial Open Door Awards honorees by the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council (EHOC).

Presented annually, EHOC’s Open Door Awards recognize individuals, organizations or businesses that are helping to open doors and further fair housing in the St. Louis metropolitan area. 

Metzger’s work focuses on local, state and federal housing policies, examining how these policies often reproduce patterns of segregation and inequality. She strives to build and share research with a host of community partners to move housing policy toward the goals of racial equity and economic justice.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Medical experts offer COVID-19 holiday tips

Infectious disease initiative launches

University employees encouraged to give to United Way

Notables

Faculty, alumni, friends of the university honored at Founders Day

Metzger named Open Door Awards honoree

Bhayani named director of urologic surgery

Obituaries

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Research Wire

Rentschler wins NIH grant

Nowak wins grants from NASA, Smithsonian observatory

Graduate students receive NSF grants

The View From Here

11.22.21

11.15.21

11.08.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20