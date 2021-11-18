University recognized for voter engagement

Lindsay Gassman (left) and Theresa Kouo, of the Gephardt Institute, gathered balloons on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, outside the Athletic Complex polling location. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)

Washington University in St. Louis has received an award from Civic Nation’s “All In Campus Democracy Challenge.”

The university received the Best Action Plan award from Civic Nation, which is devoted to fostering civic culture and democratic engagement in higher education.

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement led efforts to increase voter engagement during the 2020 election.

“As the anchor to our Engage Democracy Initiative, our voter education and engagement strategy in 2020 was a true universitywide effort,” said Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Director of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement. “The entire campus community played a role to ensure students had the knowledge, resources and access they needed to cast their ballot. What’s most inspiring to me in looking back on the process that resulted in this historical WashU voter turnout is the level of student leadership at every stage of our strategy.”

