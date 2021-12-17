Energy facility awards funding to Chakrabarty

The Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) has awarded $577,685 to Rajan Chakrabarty, the Harold D. Jolley Career Development Associate Professor of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

His project to use TRACER field study data to chemically image atmospheric particles is one of 35 two-year projects funded by EMSL, a U.S. Department of Energy facility sponsored by the Biological and Environmental Research (BER) program.

As part of the large-scale research award, Chakrabarty, at the McKelvey School of Engineering, also will have access to EMSL’s instrumentation. The award ultimately aims to advance understanding and capabilities in EMSL’s core research areas: environmental transformations and interactions; functional and systems biology; and computation, analytics and modeling.