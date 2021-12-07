THE RECORD

New NSIN program director named

The National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), part of the Department of Defense, recently named Mike Seper as the university program director at Washington University in St. Louis. Seper had previously served as associate director at the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

In his new role, Seper will help build relationships across WashU to engage in NSIN programs and will provide a direct link between the university and the Department of Defense.

Read more about his new appointment on NSIN’s homepage.

