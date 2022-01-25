Chakrabartty named vice dean for research in engineering

Shantanu Chakrabartty has been named vice dean for research and graduate education at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. The appointment took effect Jan. 1.

Chakrabartty

Chakrabartty is the Clifford W. Murphy Professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering and a professor of computer science and engineering. His research explores new frontiers in unconventional analog computing techniques using silicon and hybrid substrates to approach fundamental limits of energy efficiency, sensing and resolution by exploiting computational and adaptation primitives inherent in the physics of devices, sensors and the underlying noise processes.

Chakrabartty uses these novel techniques to design self-powered computing devices, analog processors and instrumentation with applications in biomedical and structural engineering.

Read more on the engineering website.