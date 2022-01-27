THE RECORD

IpsiHand stroke-recovery device named product of year by science society

Eric Leuthardt, MD, demonstrates the IpsiHand stroke recovery system. IpsiHand, which was developed based on research conducted by Washington University researchers Leuthardt and Daniel Moran, at the McKelvey School of Engineering, was named Product of the Year by California Life Sciences.

The IpsiHand, an innovative stroke-recovery device that helps stroke patients recover significant arm and hand function by retraining their brains, has received the 2021 Pantheon Product of the Year Award from California Life Sciences. The organization advocates for the state’s life sciences sector and its innovation pipeline by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical technology.

Developed by Neurolutions Inc. — a Washington University in St. Louis startup company — the IpsiHand Upper Extremity Rehabilitation System leverages brain-computer interface (BCI) technology licensed from the university. Neurolutions is based in Santa Cruz, Calif., and St. Louis. The device received market authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in April 2021.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Apply for Newman Exploration Travel Fund

Student Commencement speaker sought

Take part in Hotchner Playwriting Competition

Notables

Cesarone named defender of the year

Thorp to speak on science, democracy Feb. 8

IpsiHand stroke-recovery device named product of year by science society

Obituaries

Carter Revard, of Arts & Sciences, 90

Guido L. Weiss, professor emeritus of mathematics and statistics, 92

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Research Wire

Colditz, Chang to study multiple myeloma

Moyle wins Next Generation Investigation Award

Starting at the beginning

The View From Here

Editors’ Picks 2021

12.15.21

12.06.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20