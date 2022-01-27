IpsiHand stroke-recovery device named product of year by science society

The IpsiHand, an innovative stroke-recovery device that helps stroke patients recover significant arm and hand function by retraining their brains, has received the 2021 Pantheon Product of the Year Award from California Life Sciences. The organization advocates for the state’s life sciences sector and its innovation pipeline by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical technology.

Developed by Neurolutions Inc. — a Washington University in St. Louis startup company — the IpsiHand Upper Extremity Rehabilitation System leverages brain-computer interface (BCI) technology licensed from the university. Neurolutions is based in Santa Cruz, Calif., and St. Louis. The device received market authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in April 2021.

